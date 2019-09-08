Learn about A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites, History and Paleontology, Sept. 10
Geology Talks: A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites - History and Paleontology is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Suite A & B from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Jeb Bevers, Professor at Yavapai College will discuss two fossil localities in Arizona. First, a historic account of the work from the Milk Creek formation with a few updates on recent activities at this site. The first scientific interest in this site began with an assessment of some fossil camels, in 1948. This has triggered continued surveys and collections at seven institutions in three states. This first part will focus on the history of the collections and what we have gained from this. Second, the results of the first two fossil surveys from the only non-Triassic sediments at Petrified Forest National Park. At the localities at Petrified Forest National Park we have located a number of both vertebrate and invertebrate fossil specimens.
This is a free event for adults that includes an opportunity to "show and tell" and ask questions of Geology Club members.
Hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
If you have any questions, call 928-777-1526 or e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: