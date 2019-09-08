OFFERS
Learn about A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites, History and Paleontology, Sept. 10

Geology Talks: A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites - History and Paleontology is being held at the Prescott Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 10. (Prescott Public Library)

Geology Talks: A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites - History and Paleontology is being held at the Prescott Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 10. (Prescott Public Library)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 5:05 a.m.

Geology Talks: A Tale of Two Arizona Fossil Sites - History and Paleontology is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Suite A & B from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Jeb Bevers, Professor at Yavapai College will discuss two fossil localities in Arizona. First, a historic account of the work from the Milk Creek formation with a few updates on recent activities at this site. The first scientific interest in this site began with an assessment of some fossil camels, in 1948. This has triggered continued surveys and collections at seven institutions in three states. This first part will focus on the history of the collections and what we have gained from this. Second, the results of the first two fossil surveys from the only non-Triassic sediments at Petrified Forest National Park. At the localities at Petrified Forest National Park we have located a number of both vertebrate and invertebrate fossil specimens.

This is a free event for adults that includes an opportunity to "show and tell" and ask questions of Geology Club members.

Hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

If you have any questions, call 928-777-1526 or e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Public Library

