Humboldt school district governing board meets Tuesday

Each month, the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meets at a different school site. The principal is able to honor a VIP certified staff, classified staff and volunteer, and give a presentation on the programs and upcoming events of the school.

This month the meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Bradshaw Mountain Middle School Library, 12255 Turquoise Circle, Dewey. Principal Jessica Bennett will present updates on the students’ successes, community partnerships, and the EXCEL/HRS Model.

Also appearing at the meeting will be students who participated in the Bradshaw Mountain High School’s German Exchange Program. They will speak to the board about their experiences during a recent trip to Germany.

A less exciting topic follows – a discussion of tax rates for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

The board must review its policies on a regular basis and September’s meeting will cover polices relating to staff conduct and ethics, bidding and purchasing procedures, hiring and certification requirements, graduation requirements and student dress, and student searches, arrests and interrogations.

The agenda finishes with three items that may be heard in executive session regarding a possible student expulsion, and two resignations.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.