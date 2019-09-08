Discuss backyard composting with master gardener, Sept. 10

Come and learn about composting and address all your major questions at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor Crystal Room from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The Master Gardener Talk: Backyard Composting presentation will cover basic composting and will include an overview on what composting is, how to do it, the benefits for your garden and making compost tea.

Presented by Master Gardener Diane Benjamin. This program is free. No registration is required, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

