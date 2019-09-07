OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 07
Witucki joins PNN as community editor

Reading the comics as a child was the start of a career that recently landed Steven Witucki a position as the Prescott News Network (PNN) community editor. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 6:32 p.m.

As a boy growing up in 1970s San Diego, California, Steve Witucki loved reading the comic pages in his local newspaper.

The inquisitive boy eventually discovered there was more to the newspaper than just amusing caricatures and cartoons. He forged an affection for all things news – both in print and on television. He earned an associate’s degree in telecommunications from Grossmont College in El Cajon, California, before heading off to San Diego State University where he earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in journalism.

It was the start of a news and editing career – with some brief stints in public relations and human resources – that recently landed him a position as the Prescott News Network (PNN) community editor. PNN includes The Daily Courier, Chino Valley Review and the Prescott Valley Tribune.

Asked about his move to Prescott, Witucki said he saw the PNN position as a chance to grow as an editor and page designer, bringing to the job skills acquired over the course of his career while also learning new skills and insights into a business he has come to value as a means to connect to community.

Witucki met his wife, Blake, at The Desert Sun in Palm Springs where he worked as a copy editor and she worked as a news reporter. Before departing for Prescott, the couple spent about seven years at The Yuma Sun. The two are parents to their feline Shadow.

Off duty, Witucki said he and his wife look forward to the opportunities to explore the many amenities of Prescott, the hiking trails as well as local restaurants and festivals.

“For me, this is like a new beginning,” Witucki said. “I will have more expectations and have more chances to help the newspaper get the job done.

“This is a chance for me to learn new skills and use the skills I have I to be as competent as I can be. It’s a good stretch, but something I feel I can do because I’ve been doing it for so long.”

Kit Atwell, publisher of Prescott News Network, said she is excited about Witucki coming to Prescott.

“Steven brings to the newsroom a fresh eye on newspapers and community. We’re looking to his talents to help bring our community news to the next level,” she said.

Anyone wishing to make an introduction can contact Witucki at switucki@prescottaz.com.

