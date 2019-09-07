OFFERS
Unusual, traditional collections on display at Yavapai County Fair
Come see what thrills collectors

One of the bears in Melissa Ruffner's collection, which is on display at the Yavapai County Fair. (Sue Tone/Courier)

One of the bears in Melissa Ruffner's collection, which is on display at the Yavapai County Fair. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 11:20 a.m.

For some, collecting treasures is a hobby; for others, a passion. The Yavapai County Fair provides an opportunity for collectors to share their prized possessions with the public.

On display in the Homemaking section of the Yavapai County Fair (located in Barn A to the west of the University of Arizona Extension Office) are some unusual items. In days of yore, one might find the traditional assortment of buttons, dolls, key chains or stamps. This year, some items are valuable enough to keep the display cases locked, Yavapai County Fair Board member Melissa Lee said.

Chris Raibourne of Prescott Valley brought in his collection of Leonard Nimoy objects, including a Vulcan shirt Nimoy wore during the filming of the 1960’s TV series “Star Trek,” the book he authored, “I am Spock,” a communicator device, and a phaser gun. Raibourne values his collection at $2,000.

A nearby case holds part of Rhonda Pepich’s a collection of 24% lead crystal dishes. The Prescott Valley resident values these objects at $1,234.

photo

Melissa Ruffner's bear collection of which she is donating 75% to the Paulden Community Center for its Christmas drive to make sure all the bears found a good home. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Displays are usually limited to a maximum of 10 items, but when Melissa Ruffner said she had a bear collection of which she was donating 75% to the Paulden Community Center for its Christmas drive to make sure all the bears found a good home, Lee told her to bring in as many as she wanted.

“Each bear has a story,” Lee said. Viewers can read the handwritten tags provided for some of them. One states, “The sales lady said they were TRIPLETS, so I had to take them all.”

A little ways away a display case holds vintage Christmas ornaments with an information card stating that the owner was working at a charity thrift store in 1994 as a junior high student and started collecting mercury glass ornaments and cardboard village pieces. “It made me sad that people were getting rid of things that were so beautiful and part of such a meaningful and special time,” she wrote.

photo

A collection of Santa Claus figurines is at the Yavapai County Fair. (Sue Tone/Courier)

A related collection of vintage holiday figurines belongs to Lois Rossman of Prescott with Santa Clauses in every shape and size, one playing bongos, another delivering presents in boots and cowboy hat.

Holly Hill of Chino Valley began her conventional mineral and rock collection two years ago. She has labeled about 50 of her specimens on view.

Kimberly Raibourne of Prescott Valley not only brought her collection of TV show cookbooks, she brought her own display – a hollowed out analog TV set complete with rabbit ears – antennas, for you young’uns. These books represent about one-third of her collection.

The Fair continues this weekend at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 850 Rodeo Drive, through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

