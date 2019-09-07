OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Case of the missing refund: Money can take time to arrive

Chris Elliott, Syndicated Columnist
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 2:22 p.m.

Alaska Airlines canceled Marcos Schapira’s flight from Seattle to Santiago, Chile. Did it decide to keep his money — or was it GotoGate, his online travel agency?

Q: I recently bought plane tickets from Seattle to Santiago, Chile, on Alaska Airlines for my family through GotoGate, an online travel agency. The company contacted me the same day, saying they couldn’t book the tickets I requested, so I canceled the reservations.

A GotoGate representative told me to call the airline directly to cancel. I called Alaska Airlines and a representative confirmed that the reservation had been canceled. I sent an email to Gotogate saying that my reservation was canceled, and the company confirmed that it would issue a refund. GotoGate said the refund would take between two and eight weeks.

At the fifth week, I sent an email to check the status of the refund. A GotoGate representative told me there is no refund being processed and that the reservation was still active. I needed to call Alaska Airlines again, a representative said. I called Alaska again to confirm the cancellation.

Alaska sent me an email verifying that a full refund was made to GotoGate. I forwarded the information to GotoGate, but I haven’t received a response. Can you help? — Marcos Schapira, Seattle

A: If the airline says your flight is canceled, it’s canceled. Your refund should happen within a week. But I’ve noted many times before in this column, when an online agency gets involved, it can lead to delays.

It looks like you followed all the right steps to resolve your issue. You contacted Alaska Airlines and GotoGate in writing, asking about the refund. A quick look at your paper trail shows some confusion about who had the money — was it the airline or your online agency? — which may have led to the crossed wires on the cancellation.

You could have appealed this to one of the executive contacts at Alaska Airlines or Gotogate. A short but cordial email to one of them might have led to a quick resolution.

Under federal regulations, an airline, travel agent, or online travel agency must process your ticket refund within seven business days if you paid by credit card, and 20 business days if you paid by cash or check. However, as regular readers of this feature know, “processed” doesn’t mean the same thing as “received.” It can take an additional one to two months (two “billing cycles”) before you see the money in your account.

And if you think you’re frustrated by all of this, imagine how I feel. Even though the law requires a prompt refund, the airlines and travel agencies have figured out a way around it. I have to tell readers that every day.

The fix? Don’t give up. Keep steady (but polite) pressure on all parties until they disgorge your money. I supplied you with a contact at GotoGate. Separately, I also got in touch with the online agency. It reviewed your claim and found that it was still missing some paperwork from Alaska Airlines. It contacted the airline on your behalf, got the information it needed, and processed your refund.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine and the author of “How to Be the World’s Smartest Traveler.” You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Elliott: My airline canceled a leg of my flight, but Expedia won’t refund it
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Travelocity can’t help me with my Air India refund, can you?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Can this fee be refunded for my canceled American Airlines flight?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Why can’t I use United Airlines voucher for my vacation?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Why can’t I cancel my hotel reservation?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries