Obituary Notice: Joseph G. Niles
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 8:39 p.m.
Joseph G. Niles, age 80, of Chino Valley Arizona, born Sept. 25, 1938 in Buffalo, New York, died Aug. 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
More like this story
