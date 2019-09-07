Obituary Notice: Joseph Clancy
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 8:44 p.m.
Joseph Clancy, born Nov. 7, 1994, in Syracuse, New York, died Sept. 1, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. Services are pending and will take place in Syracuse, New York. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Waklin Funeral Homes.
