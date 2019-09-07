OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Lorraine June Marzel Blasik

Lorraine June Marzel Blasik

Lorraine June Marzel Blasik

Originally Published: September 7, 2019 9:06 p.m.

Lorraine June Marzel Blasik, 75, passed from this world on Aug. 15, 2019. Lorraine was born June 12, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her parents, Harry and Irene Marzel; two brothers; a sister and her daughter, Gretchen predeceased her. Lorraine met John Blasik, her husband, in Pittsburgh and they were married at Heinz Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh on Feb. 15, 1969. Lorraine and John celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Early in her career, Lorraine studied and worked in electron microscopy, and her work was published in a scientific journal. She worked briefly in Iowa before returning to Pittsburgh to marry John, an electrical engineer.

They moved to the Baltimore area for John’s job at Westinghouse Electric. She went on to receive an Associate of Arts degree in Maryland. Lorraine also worked for the school system when her children were young. She later worked at the Technology Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore while she continued to raise her two children, Ingrid and Gretchen.

Lorraine was a great wife, friend and mother to her husband and children. Lorraine was also an accomplished artist and homemaker. Many of her paintings are cherished by family members. Lorraine enjoyed reading, gourmet food and all the good and beautiful things in life.

Lorraine and John moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 2006 after they retired, to live near their beloved daughter, Ingrid, and son-in-law, Bill. Her granddaughter Bethany was born in 2012 and was a great joy in her life. Lorraine loved the Southwest. She and her husband traveled extensively. She traveled often to Laughlin, which she considered a second home for the pleasant weather, Colorado River and gaming.

Lorraine is survived by many family and friends that loved her. Her presence was like sunshine. She was remarkable, and a great source of wisdom, strength and love for all who knew her. She will be missed dearly until we see her again in the next world. At her request no service will be held.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blasiks celebrate 50-year wedding anniversary
Obituary: Lorraine J. Tomlinson
Obituary: Lorraine J. Tomlinson
Obituary: Margaret Mae Law
Obituary: Ingrid Hovis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries