Obituary: Jonpaul Jamison

Jonpaul Jamison, born Dec. 18, 1974, passed from this life on Aug. 23, 2019. A long time resident of Prescott Valley and owner of Prescott Business Solution, Jonpaul was talented with technical skills which enabled him to fix anything electronic. He was also a talented musician and artist.

An avid camper, he loved spending times outdoors with his family, especially camping in Sedona.

He was engaged in his community through BNI and loved helping people connect.

A beloved husband, father, son and brother, he is survived by his wife, Trisha Shaffer; children, Alexander, Nathaniel, Tristan and Dylan Jamison and Aris Underhill, as well as his parents and siblings.

A celebration of his life will be held Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 Prescott Valley, Arizona with a celebration reception held immediately after at the Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st Street Prescott Valley.

In lieu of flowers, a go fund me account has been set up; https://www.gofundme.com/f/jpandhisfamily

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.