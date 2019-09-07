Obituary: Emma M. Jeffredo
Emma M. Jeffredo, age 92, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, in Dewey Arizona.
Emma was born April 10, 1927 in Pulaski, New York.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jeffredo, of Mayer, Arizona; son, John Jeffredo of Prescott Valley, Arizona; sister, Arlene Senick of Waco, Texas; two granddaughters, Jamie and April Jeffredo of San Diego, California and one great-grandson, Avry McFall of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph.
Private graveside services will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
www.ruffnerwakelin.com
Information provided by survivors.
