Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 07
Need2Know: MOD Pizza open in PV; Cutting Edge Flooring opens at mall

MOD Pizza opened for business as of Sept. 3, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

MOD Pizza opened for business as of Sept. 3, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 6:26 p.m.

MOD Pizza open in PV

The fast causal restaurant chain MOD Pizza is now open for business at 3007 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley — right next to Dunkin Donuts.

A soft opening took place Tuesday, Sept. 3, and a grand opening is expected within the next few weeks, according to the restaurant’s manager.

The business offers artisan-style pizza and salads that are “individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes,” according to the company’s website.

For more information, call the restaurant at 928-212-1980.

Cutting Edge Flooring open at mall

photo

Cutting Edge Flooring is open at the Prescott Gateway Mall. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Prescott residents Ben and Cassie Baker have opened a flooring retail store at the Prescott Gateway Mall called Cutting Edge Flooring.

This new business serves to complement Ben’s existing business, Covenant Tile and Stone, which specializes in tile and stone installation.

Cutting Edge Flooring offers a wide variety of flooring options, including wood, carpet, tile and laminate.

For more information, call 928-713-0495.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

