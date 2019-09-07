NCAA Roundup: No. 7 Michigan escapes with 24-21 2OT win over Army

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.

It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.

Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Kwity Paye recovered the fumble to end the game.

NO. 1 CLEMSON 24, NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 10

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating victory.

The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.

The decisive win tied Clemson’s best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It also left a major question in college football: Who can stop these guys?

The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.

Lawrence went 24 of 35 passing for 268 yards.

NO. 6 LSU 45, NO. 9 TEXAS 38

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and LSU pulled out a wild Victory over Texas.

The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.

Burrow and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger picked apart the defenses at will.

For more on this story, visit dcourier.com.

LSU (2-0) didn’t put it away until Texas came up inches short from covering an onside kick after its final touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Jefferson caught three touchdown passes. His clincher came after Burrow stepped away from blitzing Longhorns on third-and-long to fire a pass that would have been good enough for a first down, before Jefferson slipped a tackle and burst down the sideline.

Ehlinger finished with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Longhorns (1-1).

NO. 2 ALABAMA 62, NEW MEXICO STATE 10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of Alabama’s victory.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game’s first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game. Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a game that started under a 95-degree temperature with a triple-digit heat index.

NO. 3 GEORGIA 63, MURRAY STATE 17

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter against FCS school Murray State.

With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).

But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period. Brian Herrien ran 2 yards for the go-ahead score. J.R. Reed scooped up a fumble and went 14 yards for a touchdown. Swift tacked on a 10-yard TD run. Fromm hooked up with freshman George Pickens on a 15-yard scoring play. Finally, redshirt freshman Zamir White darted for a 6-yard score, sending Georgia to the locker room with a 42-7 lead.

Fromm completed his last nine passes and finished 10 of 11.

NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 70, SOUTH DAKOTA 14

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota.

It was Oklahoma’s highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.

CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for the Sooners (2-0). They who gained 733 yards against the FCS Coyotes (0-2).

Austin Simmons passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns for South Dakota, but he threw two interceptions. Kody Case had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.

The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.

NO. 10 AUBURN 24, TULANE 6

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers’ defense dominated.

With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second. After Tulane’s first scoring drive, Auburn’s defense locked down the Green Wave (1-1), allowing minus-3 yards over the next four possessions.

Making his first home start after leading the Tigers to a last-second victory over Oregon last week in Texas, Nix found Will Hastings for a 31-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the second quarter to give Auburn the lead. The Tigers scored on back-to-back drives, with Nix’s 40-yard completion to Seth Williams setting them up for a 4-yard touchdown run by Eli Stove. Nix was 19 for 37, tying the fifth-most passing attempts in a game by a freshman quarterback in program history.

NO. 11 FLORIDA 45, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Elusive receiver Kadarius Toney and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson left in the first half and did not return in Florida’s victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin.

Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for further evaluation. Henderson injured his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and returned wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Florida (2-0) barely missed either of them against the Skyhawks (1-1), who fell to 0-10 against SEC teams and failed to cover the 44 1/2-point spread. But the Gators know being without two standouts in league play would be a crushing blow to both sides of the ball.

Feleipe Franks completed 25 of 27 passes, including 15 straight to start the game, for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped in beautiful TD passes to Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, but he also was again slow through his progressions.

NO. 13 UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.

After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.

NO. 15 PENN STATE 45, BUFFALO 12

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and Penn State overcame a halftime deficit to beat Buffalo.

Trailing 10-7 at half, the Nittany Lions (1-0) took the lead for good when John Reid ran back an interception 37 yards for a touchdown early in the third.

Jaret Patterson led Buffalo (1-1) with 75 yards on 23 carries. Matt Myers was 16 for 31 for 236 yards with a touchdown pass.

NO., 16 OREGON 77, NEVADA 6

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Auburn.

The Ducks (1-1) have won 15 straight home openers and 24 straight over nonconference foes at Autzen Stadium. Oregon tied a school record with seven touchdown passes — caught by seven receivers. The Ducks also tied their record for points at Autzen.

Tight end Jacob Breeland caught four passes for a career-high 112 yards and a score.

True freshman Brandon Talton kicked a pair of first-half field goals for Nevada (1-1).

NO. 17 WISCONSIN 17, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.

While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Taylor ran for 102 yards, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. Cephus had with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.

NO. 18 UCF 48, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel went 7 for 19 in his first start, but threw touchdown throws of 57 and 74 yards, and UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games.

The game was called because of lightning in the area with 4:20 to play.

Gabriel also connected on passes of 45 and 32 yards, which more than made up for his frequent misfires. The freshman left-hander had 245 yards passing — 35 per completion — and ran four times for 19 yards and a score.

The Knights (2-0) totaled 574 yards and reached the 30-point mark for the 28th game in a row, the longest such streak since at least 1936. Florida Atlantic (0-2) disappointed a home crowd of 30,811, largest in the program’s history. The Owls have never beaten a Top 25 team in 15 tries.

NO. 20 IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0). They’ve allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.

Rutgers (1-1) gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.

MARYLAND 63, SYRACUCE 20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.

Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.

The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake’s 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.

Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes for Syracuse (1-1).

NO. 22 WASHINGTON STATE 59, NORTHERN COLORADO 17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado.

Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0). Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2).

COLORADO 34, NO. 25 NEBRASKA 31, OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.

The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes’ second straight victory over old Big 12 rival Nebraska (1-1). Last year, Colorado rallied win in the closing minutes in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes (2-0) rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers’ second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.