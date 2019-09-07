OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal

Aidan Quinn stars in "Spiked," written and directed by Juan Martinez Vera and filmed on location in Arizona. The film tells the story of the murder of a migrant worker, an event that shakes a Southwest border town to its core. (Courtesy)

Aidan Quinn stars in "Spiked," written and directed by Juan Martinez Vera and filmed on location in Arizona. The film tells the story of the murder of a migrant worker, an event that shakes a Southwest border town to its core. (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 8:34 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, September 7, 2019 9:49 PM

Actor Aidan Quinn will star in a movie partly inspired by the life of local newspaper owner Joseph Soldwedel and his near-death experience while living in the Prescott area.

Quinn, known for his current role on the CBS show "Elementary," will appear in the indie suspense film "Spiked," written and directed by Juan Martinez Vera and produced by Per Melita.

Soldwedel has had a colorful career as a newspaper publisher and as president and owner of Western News&Info, Inc., (WNI) the parent company of The Daily Courier. WNI also owns newspapers in Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Kingman, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Lake Havasu City and other northern Arizona communities. Soldwedel was honored by the Arizona Newspapers Association in 2001 after launching a series of investigative news reports on law enforcement and government agencies in southern Arizona. According to a company press release, in 2017 after falling ill for no apparent reason, medical tests found lethal levels of the heavy metal thallium in Soldwedel’s system. He's been spearheading an investigation into possible causes.

"After learning of my poisoning odyssey, director Vera contacted me in late 2017 about the prospects of producing a full-length feature film," Soldwedel said. "Based on my 2001 journalistic ordeal with southern Arizona law enforcement and our shared desire to expose acts of injustice, Mr. Vera decided to expand the scope of the film's plot."

photo

Joseph Soldwedel is executive producer for the upcoming indie suspense film "Spiked." Soldwedel is president and owner of Western News&Info, Inc., the parent company of The Daily Courier. (Courtesy)

The film tells the story of the murder of a migrant worker, an event that shakes a Southwest border town to its core and erupts into a feud between a newspaper owner and the chief of police. Their lives collide in a battle for justice.

"I was inspired to develop this project after reading real-life stories of immigrants suffering abuse of power from law enforcement agencies 20 years ago and was moved by how relevant these stories are today as immigrant families continue to face inhumane and unjust treatment," Vera said.

Quinn will star alongside an ensemble cast that includes Deirdre Lovejoy ("Raising Dion," "Blacklist," "The Wire," "Bones"); Danay Garcia ("Prison Break," "Fear the Walking Dead"); Carlos Gomez ("Madam Secretary," "The Glades," "Law & Order True Crime," "Fools Rush In") and Wendy Makkena ("Sister Act," "Sister Act 2" and the upcoming movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" opposite Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys).

Avy Kaufman serves as casting director. The creative team includes directors of photography Will Jobe and Hernan Toro, production designer Darren Clark, costume designer Paula Rogers and music composer Gabriel Dimarco.

"To say the least, taking part in the filmmaking process is an extraordinary experience ¬— one you only dream of doing," Soldwedel said. "My son Brett and I are honored to work closely with some of the industry's most talented people.”

Production of the film is currently underway filming final scenes on location near Tucson through the end of September. Producers hope to showcase the movie on the festival circuit next year.

Soldwedel serves as the film's executive producer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Life Itself' and Manhattan Short Film Festival come to Prescott
Movie crew to film in Prescott this week
The Barney Fife Secret Service?
That's a wrap: Jumanji 3 films on Navajo Nation
Prescott Film Festival season opens with March feature

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries