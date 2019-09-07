OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 08
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

France, Australia into World Cup quarters; US must wait
FIBA

Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to block United States’ Donovan Mitchell during phase two of the FIBA World Cup at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to block United States’ Donovan Mitchell during phase two of the FIBA World Cup at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 11:02 p.m.

France and Australia reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Saturday. They join Serbia, Spain, Poland and Argentina who have already reached the final eight.

The last two quarterfinal spots will be decided on Monday when the United States (4-0) faces Brazil (3-1) and Greece (2-2) plays the Czech Republic (3-1).

The U.S., Brazil and the Czechs are the only teams in contention for the last two places. Greece cannot advance to the quarterfinals.

France (4-0) moved on with a narrow 78-75 victory over Lithuania. Australia (4-0) defeated the Dominican Republic 82-76 to advance.

In the day’s other second-round games, the United States defeated Greece 69-53 and the Czech Republic defeated Brazil 93-71.

FRANCE 78, LITHUANIA 75

At Nanjing, Evan Fournier led France with 24 points and Nando De Colo scored 21. France led after three quarters 65-54 and withstood a closing charge by Lithuania.

Lithuania was led by Jonas Valanciunas with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mantas Kalnietis scored 12.

UNITED STATES 69, GREECE 53

At Shenzhen, Kemba Walker scored 15 points and Donovan Mitchell added 10 on his 23rd birthday for the unbeaten Americans. The U.S. led at the half 38-25 and pulled away slowly as it did for most of the match.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece with 15 points, but the reigning NBA MVP was pretty much held in check.

The U.S. can clinch a quarterfinal berth on Monday in several ways — beating Brazil, or if Greece beats the Czech Republic, or through a three-way tiebreaker.

Greece was eliminated for contention for a quarterfinal spot.

CZECH REPUBLIC 93, BRAZIL 71

At Shenzhen, the Czech Republic kept itself in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals with an easy win over the previously unbeaten South Americans.

Tomas Satoransky scored 20 points, added nine assists and had seven rebounds for the Czechs (3-1), who will play Greece on Monday. Ondrej Balvin scored 15.

“It was another great victory for us,” Satoransky said, with the team playing to its identity by “playing fast, running, sharing the ball and fighting on defense.”

Coach Ronen Ginzburg said “it’s an amazing time for us, for Czech Republic basketball. It’s a great win.”

Vitor Benite scored 12 for Brazil (3-1), which will face the U.S. on Monday in the second-round finale for both teams. Leandro Barbosa and Marcelinho Huertas each scored 11 for Brazil.

AUSTRALIA 82, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 76

At Nanjing, Australia, which had already clinched a place in next year’s Olympics by being the top team in the World Cup out of Oceania, took away the Dominican Republic’s chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

Australia (4-0) was led by Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs with 19 points and nine assists. Chris Goulding added 15 with 13 from Jock Landale. Eloy Vargas led the Dominicans with 16 points and Victor Liz added 14.

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Australia joins Japan as the two qualified teams for Tokyo. Japan is in as the host nation. Six more teams for the 12-team Olympic field will be decided from the World Cup.

3-POINT RECORD

Canada set a FIBA World Cup (and world championship, its predecessor) single-game record for 3-pointers made, hitting 24 of them in its 55-point win over Jordan.

The previous record was 19, accomplished twice, both times by the U.S. in 1994 — first against Puerto Rico, then again against Russia. The second-highest total at this World Cup was 18, done Saturday by New Zealand against Japan.

SATURDAY

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

New Zealand (2-2) 111, Japan (0-4) 81

Canada (2-2) 126, Jordan (0-4) 71

Turkey (2-2) 79, Montenegro (0-4) 74

Germany (2-2) 89 vs. Senegal (0-4) 78

SUNDAY

SECOND ROUND

Venezuela (2-2) vs. Russia (2-2), Puerto Rico (2-2) vs. Italy (2-2), Poland (4-0) vs. Argentina (4-0), Spain (4-0) vs. Serbia (4-0).

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

Ivory Coast (0-4) vs. South Korea (0-4), Tunisia (2-2) vs. Angola (1-3), China (2-2) vs. Nigeria (2-2), Iran (1-3) vs. Philippines (0-4)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

USA tops Spain in pre-World Cup exhibition, 90-81
Hello, World Cup: A record field set for FIBA's main event
Finally, an easy one: US rolls by Japan 98-45 at World Cup
US wins doubles to stay alive in quarterfinal
Europe, South America dominate World Cup’s knockout phase

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries