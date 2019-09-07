Dryer and Smith were wed May 26

Ariele Dryer of Skull Valley, Arizona, daughter of Russell and Denise Dryer of Skull Valley, Arizona, married Derek Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of Fred and Jody Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 2101 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, Arizona. The maid of honor was Libby Roulette. The best man was Wayon Manske. The photographer was Fresh Focuses Photography. Ariele wore a white-sequined ballroom dress. The couple honeymooned on the West coast and Canada. They will reside in Minneapolis, Minnesota.