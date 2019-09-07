Birth announcements: Week of Sept. 8, 2019
Osiris King Hartzell, a 6 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born July 27 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Josie Whitacre and Dylan Hartzell of Prescott.
Izayanie Inayam Hernandez, a 6 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Patricia Hernandez of Prescott Valley.
La’Trell Ezekiel Hunley, a 6 lb. 2 oz. boy, was born Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cecily Karr of Prescott Valley.
Oakley Ray Kennedy, an 8 lb., 11 oz. boy, was born July 21 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley and Jonathan Kennedy of Chino Valley.
