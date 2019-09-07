OFFERS
Arizona bounces back with 65-41 rout over Northern Arizona
College Football

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (23) runs away from Northern Arizona defensive back Anthony Sweeney in the second half during a game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (23) runs away from Northern Arizona defensive back Anthony Sweeney in the second half during a game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 11:28 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gary Brightwell ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Khalil Tate accounted for three scores and Arizona bounced back from a disappointing opening loss by routing Northern Arizona 65-41 on Saturday night.

Arizona (1-1) had an extra week off to think about its opening loss to Hawaii.

The Wildcats took it out on the FCS Lumberjacks (1-1), scoring on their seven drives and racking up 517 yards while setting a school record for points in a half for a 51-13 halftime lead.

Arizona had 720 yards of total offense, 431 rushing. Brightwell scored on a 94-yard run, Darrius Smith scored twice, and J.J. Taylor ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Tate hit 14 of 17 passes for 138 yards and threw two touchdowns to Tayvian Cunningham before being replaced by Grant Gunnell with 7:56 left in the second quarter. Tate played two series in the third quarter before sitting for good.

Coming off an opening win against Missouri State, Northern Arizona had a few good offensive moments against Arizona, but dug too a deep of an early hole to ever have much of a chance.

Case Cookus threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Lumberjacks.

Arizona's onslaught started from the opening drive, when Tate hit Cunningham on a 47-yard score. Next series, Taylor broke free for a 49-yard run, then scored on a 25-yard burst up the middle.

Brightwell made it 21-0 midway through the first quarter, making one defender miss and racing past the rest on a 94-yard touchdown run, tied for second-longest in school history.

Tate went in untouched on a 1-yard run , then found Cunningham for a second time, on an 8-yard TD pass before heading to the bench.

Gunnell stepped in and threw TD passes on his first two collegiate drives, hitting Drew Dixon on a 9-yarder and Thomas Reid III on a 75-yarder. Gunnell added a 1-yard TD pass to Smith in the fourth quarter to put Arizona up 65-27.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Arizona never stood much of a chance against the bigger, faster Wildcats, but the experience could help once the Big South season hits.

Arizona bounced back nicely from the Hawaii loss with a dominating performance, even if it was against an FCS opponent.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona hosts Western New Mexico next Saturday.

Arizona hosts Texas Tech next Saturday.

