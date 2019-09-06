Slovenian flight canceled over a 250-euro penalty
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A Slovenian news agency says an airliner canceled a flight to Vienna for fear its plane would be seized because of a 250-euro ($275) penalty it owes to an Austrian citizen.
The STA news agency said Friday that the debt stemmed from an Adria Airways flight the Austrian booked back home from Greece in 2017 that was eventually cancelled.
STA says the Austrian citizen took the case to an organization for passenger rights which eventually turned to a court that ruled in the passenger’s favor.
Thursday’s short flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana to Vienna was cancelled after an Austrian enforcement agent appeared at the airport accompanied by police officers and a lawyer.
After canceling the flight, Adria Airways transported the passengers by bus.
