Reduced closure area for Sheridan Fire now in effect

Forest officials have reduced the size of the closure area for the Sheridan Fire, but motorists should remain vigilant due to the presence of fire crews and equipment working in the area and other hazards associated with the rehabilitation efforts.

County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) is now open. All areas north of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B. The area south of Camp Wood Road remains closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522) and on the PNF website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott).

BASIC FIRE INFO

Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District

Size: 21,510 acres

Percent contained: 60%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass and brush

Resources: Approximately 60 personnel including three engines, one crew and one helicopter

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.