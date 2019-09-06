Reduced closure area for Sheridan Fire now in effect
Fire 60% contained
Forest officials have reduced the size of the closure area for the Sheridan Fire, but motorists should remain vigilant due to the presence of fire crews and equipment working in the area and other hazards associated with the rehabilitation efforts.
County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) is now open. All areas north of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B. The area south of Camp Wood Road remains closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522) and on the PNF website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott).
BASIC FIRE INFO
Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District
Size: 21,510 acres
Percent contained: 60%
Cause: Lightning
Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass and brush
Resources: Approximately 60 personnel including three engines, one crew and one helicopter
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
