Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 06
Photos: Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approves proclamations for month of September

Originally Published: September 6, 2019 5:52 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors considers matters at its Sept. 4 board meeting. From right are Supervisors Rowle Simmons and Tom Thurman, Board Chairman Randy Garrison, Board Vice Chairman Craig Brown and Supervisor Mary Mallory.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring Sept. 11-17 as Patriot Week and Sept. 11 as Patriot Day at its Sept. 4 board meeting. Standing with the supervisors are several core group members that Supervisor Mary Mallory said work seven months out of the year to put together the Healing Fields of Northern Arizona in Prescott Valley. The proclamation remembers the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and celebrates freedom and liberty enjoyed today in the United States. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Mary Dillinger, public affairs officer at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center, holds the proclamation declaring Sept. 20 as POW/MIA Recognition Day, and stands with veterans and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors at the Sept. 4 board meeting. The proclamation expresses sincerest gratitude to those in active military services and veterans and their families, remembers those still considered Missing In Action and recognizes the country’s Prisoners of War. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Members of different Yavapai County chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors pose after a proclamation by the board declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Yavapai County. The proclamation states that Sept. 17 marks the 232nd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. (Sue Tone/Courier)

