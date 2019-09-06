OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 06
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oh how sweet it isn't: Navajo president bans candy at parade

In this Sept. 8, 2018 image, Tomica Johnson, 8, of Fort Defiance, Arizona, does cartwheels during the Navajo Nation Fair Parade near Tse Bonito, New Mexico. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

In this Sept. 8, 2018 image, Tomica Johnson, 8, of Fort Defiance, Arizona, does cartwheels during the Navajo Nation Fair Parade near Tse Bonito, New Mexico. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 2:45 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Oh how sweet it isn't.

Thousands of people will line a highway on the Navajo Nation this Saturday for the largest Native American fair parade in the country. But children gripping grocery bags, pillow cases or empty flour sacks eager to scoop up candy might not get any.

Rather than channel Willy Wonka, tribal President Jonathan Nez banned participants from handing out candy and other junk food — encouraging them instead to give out fruit, vegetables and bottled water. He cited the high prevalence of diabetes among Navajos and said the drastic measure would help people think differently about the food they eat.

"It doesn't make sense where our government offices spend thousands and thousands of dollars for candy to be handed out in parades and on the other hand say, here we are fighting against diabetes," Nez told The Associated Press.

His efforts partly were soured after the tribe's legislative branch said Thursday that Nez's ban doesn't apply to everyone, only to employees who answer to him.

"If he wants to this, he should do this just on his float, not to others," said lawmaker Herman Daniels, who asked for a legal opinion on the candy ban.

The parade in the tribal capital of Window Rock is one of the highlights of the annual Navajo Nation Fair, which started Tuesday and ends Sunday. It features a rodeo, concerts, frybread making contests, livestock judging, art and carnival rides. The winner of the Miss Navajo Nation competition, which requires contestants to butcher a sheep, is crowned Saturday evening hours after the parade ends.

The crowd arrives early for the parade, bringing shade tents and camping chairs, or dropping their tailgate to watch from the bed of their trucks.

Veterans groups, school bands, tribal royalty, politicians, government offices and other parade participants signed a waiver that says candy cannot be thrown from floats but can be handed out at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) from the float. It recommends giving out school supplies and fruit.

An August memo from Nez's office telling participants they can't give out candy, or unhealthy food and beverages, was included in the parade registration packet, said spokesman Jared Touchin.

If nothing else, the candy ban has people talking.

Some had no appetite for being told what their children should have. Memes showed people bruised from getting hit with flying fruit or packing up to leave a candy-less parade. Some said that Nez's effort was pointless, given the type of food available at the fair, and that occasional treats are OK.

"You're going to be getting just a few pieces of candy," said Window Rock resident Nate Boyd. "You're not the only one watching the parade, you're going to be in competition. You might not even get one."

Others praised Nez for promoting health. Tens of thousands of Navajos are diabetic or pre-diabetic, and about half the population is considered obese or overweight, said tribal health executive director Jill Jim.

Nez took office in January and raised money for the campaign by holding walking and running events. He has called on the Tribal Council to extend a 2% sales tax on food with little to no nutritional value — known as the junk food tax — beyond 2020.

He also didn't sugarcoat the issue when he was vice president. Nez encouraged children to trade treats from parades and Halloween for sports equipment and school supplies.

In 2017, the tribe's diabetes program collected 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of candy and donated it for military care packages. Program manager Lucinda Charleston said staff also educated parents and children on reading food labels and exercise.

To be sure, the candy police won't be at the parade.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Navajo presidential hopeful had to choose new running mate
Seasoned politicians face off in Navajo presidential race
Navajo company looks into buying northern Arizona coal mine
Coming home: Navajo to get treaty that ended imprisonment
Near record crowd enjoys large BCC White Cane Parade show

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries