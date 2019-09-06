OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nolan Adair wins 10th Prescott Sings! season
Second male winner in the competition’s history

2018 winner Sue Orr presents the first place trophy to Nolan Adair following the finale of the 2019 Prescott Sings Competition Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

2018 winner Sue Orr presents the first place trophy to Nolan Adair following the finale of the 2019 Prescott Sings Competition Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 9:57 p.m.

With his rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” Prescott Valley’s Nolan Adair took home first place at the Thursday, Sept. 5, Prescott Sings! finale, becoming the competition’s second male winner.

“(I’m) speechless really,” Adair said, calling it “a great honor.”

While he hoped to make it to the finals of the 10th Prescott Sings! season, held at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, he said he never thought he’d win. He chose “I Can’t Make You Love Me” because it’s a song that means a lot to him, Adair said. His victory song, “Purple Rain,” was one of the first songs he felt comfortable doing karaoke with, he said.

The first male winner of the competition was D.L. Harrison, who won in 2016.

The night’s second-place winner was Lyndsay Cross from Rim Rock who sang “Golddust Woman,” and in third was Abigail Kelley from Prescott Valley who sang “I’ll Never Love Again,” a song she said she liked the dynamics of. There are a lot of highs and lows to that song, giving it a good vocal range, Kelley said.

Photo Gallery

2019 Prescott Sings Finale

Nervous in the time leading up to her performance, Kelley said she had been wanting to do Prescott Sings! for seven years but never had the courage to do it. Her sister helped with that, she said.

“My sister took me out to karaoke,” Kelley said. “That kind of gave me a little bit of confidence.”

While it was her first time performing for Prescott Sings!, Prescott resident Rick LeVang said his first was about five years ago when they were still calling it Prescott Idol. Every year he says it’s his last time and he’s not going to do it again, but his wife always tells him what he says isn’t true — and he’ll still do it even if he never makes it to the finals, LeVang related.

He said he keeps coming back because he’s a middle child of five, making him extroverted. He also likes entertaining and performing.

“I know I’m not the best singer, but I try to entertain, try to raise the performance level up,” he said.

LeVang chose to sing “Let’s Stay Together,” a song he said is simple, nostalgic and high in his range. In the past he’s done songs that are lower in his range so people would never expect him to sing a song as high as that one, he said.

Looking to the future, Adair said he has no idea what he’s going to do, but one day he’d love to sing for a living.

“Just pour my emotions into singing,” he said. “That’s what I like to do.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sue Orr wins ninth annual Prescott Idol finale
‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery comes to Prescott
Prescott Idol winners share advice with 2015 finalists
Garrison is Prescott Valley's newest star
Sons of the Pioneers mosey back

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries