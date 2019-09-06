Nolan Adair wins 10th Prescott Sings! season

With his rendition of “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” Prescott Valley’s Nolan Adair took home first place at the Thursday, Sept. 5, Prescott Sings! finale, becoming the competition’s second male winner.

“(I’m) speechless really,” Adair said, calling it “a great honor.”

While he hoped to make it to the finals of the 10th Prescott Sings! season, held at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, he said he never thought he’d win. He chose “I Can’t Make You Love Me” because it’s a song that means a lot to him, Adair said. His victory song, “Purple Rain,” was one of the first songs he felt comfortable doing karaoke with, he said.

The first male winner of the competition was D.L. Harrison, who won in 2016.

The night’s second-place winner was Lyndsay Cross from Rim Rock who sang “Golddust Woman,” and in third was Abigail Kelley from Prescott Valley who sang “I’ll Never Love Again,” a song she said she liked the dynamics of. There are a lot of highs and lows to that song, giving it a good vocal range, Kelley said.

Nervous in the time leading up to her performance, Kelley said she had been wanting to do Prescott Sings! for seven years but never had the courage to do it. Her sister helped with that, she said.

“My sister took me out to karaoke,” Kelley said. “That kind of gave me a little bit of confidence.”

While it was her first time performing for Prescott Sings!, Prescott resident Rick LeVang said his first was about five years ago when they were still calling it Prescott Idol. Every year he says it’s his last time and he’s not going to do it again, but his wife always tells him what he says isn’t true — and he’ll still do it even if he never makes it to the finals, LeVang related.

He said he keeps coming back because he’s a middle child of five, making him extroverted. He also likes entertaining and performing.

“I know I’m not the best singer, but I try to entertain, try to raise the performance level up,” he said.

LeVang chose to sing “Let’s Stay Together,” a song he said is simple, nostalgic and high in his range. In the past he’s done songs that are lower in his range so people would never expect him to sing a song as high as that one, he said.

Looking to the future, Adair said he has no idea what he’s going to do, but one day he’d love to sing for a living.

“Just pour my emotions into singing,” he said. “That’s what I like to do.”