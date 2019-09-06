Mr. Skynyrd concert at the Elks, Sept. 7
Come out and enjoy live music at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Mr. Skynyrd is an uncompromising collection of experienced, dedicated musicians from Tucson, Arizona who have well over 100 years of experience with each member coming from different working bands. This band is committed to providing a true tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd hits that are sure to make you smile and bring you to your feet and to the dance floor.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
