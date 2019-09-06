OFFERS
Listen to local talent, enjoy a coffee at a Coffeehouse Concert, Sept. 8

(Prescott Public Library)

(Prescott Public Library)

Originally Published: September 6, 2019 3:50 p.m.

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talents with an emphasis on original music and features a variety of acoustic, contemporary, and traditional styles of music.

This month features Don Charles and Deb Gessner of D-Squared who weave together deft harmonies, wry humor and shining musicianship, all with a harp, a guitar and two voices.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. and seats fill up fast, so please arrive early. Hosted by Jo Berger and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information call 928-777-1500 or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

