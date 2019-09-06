Letter: Food stamp column
Editor:
Alexandra Piacenza (Where Is Robin Hood, 7/28/2019) completely ignores that the proposed change to the food stamp (SNAP) program is to close a loophole created by the previous administration that allowed states to significantly exceed federal asset and income thresholds and dole out $2.5 billion annually of taxpayers’ money that recipients would not otherwise be entitled to. Many states have adopted eligibility standards that ignore available assets, such as investment accounts, property ownership and 401(k) accounts, and permit income far in excess of poverty guidelines, while in a number of states qualification for SNAP can be met solely on the basis that they received a government-sponsored pamphlet! When Mr. Obama took office in January 2009, 32 million people received SNAP benefits; after the 2009 eligibility expansion fostered by his administration, there were 43 million SNAP recipients — a 34% increase! While Ms. Piacenza rants about corporations being allowed to keep more of their own revenue (“tax cuts” = the government took less!), she again [conveniently] ignores that those named and other corporations have created an average of 225,000 jobs per month since the “tax cuts”— allowing many more people to provide for themselves and get off welfare! Returning SNAP to its intended eligibility, i.e., the truly poor, serves all taxpayers’ interests and has nothing whatever to do with corporate or individual tax rates, and Ms. Piacenza’s attempt to link them is dishonest and reeks of crude exaggeration. Her bias is showing. Again.
Carla Lois
Prescott
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: