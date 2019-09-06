OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 06
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Food stamp column

Originally Published: September 6, 2019 9:02 p.m.

Editor:

Alexandra Piacenza (Where Is Robin Hood, 7/28/2019) completely ignores that the proposed change to the food stamp (SNAP) program is to close a loophole created by the previous administration that allowed states to significantly exceed federal asset and income thresholds and dole out $2.5 billion annually of taxpayers’ money that recipients would not otherwise be entitled to. Many states have adopted eligibility standards that ignore available assets, such as investment accounts, property ownership and 401(k) accounts, and permit income far in excess of poverty guidelines, while in a number of states qualification for SNAP can be met solely on the basis that they received a government-sponsored pamphlet! When Mr. Obama took office in January 2009, 32 million people received SNAP benefits; after the 2009 eligibility expansion fostered by his administration, there were 43 million SNAP recipients — a 34% increase! While Ms. Piacenza rants about corporations being allowed to keep more of their own revenue (“tax cuts” = the government took less!), she again [conveniently] ignores that those named and other corporations have created an average of 225,000 jobs per month since the “tax cuts”— allowing many more people to provide for themselves and get off welfare! Returning SNAP to its intended eligibility, i.e., the truly poor, serves all taxpayers’ interests and has nothing whatever to do with corporate or individual tax rates, and Ms. Piacenza’s attempt to link them is dishonest and reeks of crude exaggeration. Her bias is showing. Again.

Carla Lois

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Robin Hood is a myth
Piacenza: Where is Robin Hood when we need him?
USDA rule would cut food stamp benefits for 3.1 million
Letter: Our Socialist economic policy must change
Editorial: Time to refocus on Occupy's message

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries