Letter: Food stamp column

Editor:

Alexandra Piacenza (Where Is Robin Hood, 7/28/2019) completely ignores that the proposed change to the food stamp (SNAP) program is to close a loophole created by the previous administration that allowed states to significantly exceed federal asset and income thresholds and dole out $2.5 billion annually of taxpayers’ money that recipients would not otherwise be entitled to. Many states have adopted eligibility standards that ignore available assets, such as investment accounts, property ownership and 401(k) accounts, and permit income far in excess of poverty guidelines, while in a number of states qualification for SNAP can be met solely on the basis that they received a government-sponsored pamphlet! When Mr. Obama took office in January 2009, 32 million people received SNAP benefits; after the 2009 eligibility expansion fostered by his administration, there were 43 million SNAP recipients — a 34% increase! While Ms. Piacenza rants about corporations being allowed to keep more of their own revenue (“tax cuts” = the government took less!), she again [conveniently] ignores that those named and other corporations have created an average of 225,000 jobs per month since the “tax cuts”— allowing many more people to provide for themselves and get off welfare! Returning SNAP to its intended eligibility, i.e., the truly poor, serves all taxpayers’ interests and has nothing whatever to do with corporate or individual tax rates, and Ms. Piacenza’s attempt to link them is dishonest and reeks of crude exaggeration. Her bias is showing. Again.

Carla Lois

Prescott