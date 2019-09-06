Letter: The Dells

Editor:

As a relatively new resident, I’ve watched the ‘Save-the-Dells’ issue with interest. It seems there are two considerations: First, the Dells are unique and it is worth it to save a good chunk of the area for continued public use. Second, it seems the past owners let the public use the area as, in effect, a “free park.” The current owners can’t be blamed if they now want to use the area for something other than providing a free public area. Granted, they will get a big benefit if the area is brought into Prescott city limits; but, if the ‘price’ is too high (i.e., they are forced to give up too much land) they might just develop the area in the county and/or close it off to future public use. In either case, the public could end up with little or no access.

Has the ‘Save-the-Dells’ group thought of raising funds to compensate the owners for additional land? In other words, if the owners give 250 acres or so as part of an agreement to get city services, could the public raise enough to ‘buy’ an additional 250 acres as part of an overall agreement, thereby protecting the desired 500-acre public area?

Bob Boyd

Prescott Valley