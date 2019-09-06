Learn and share the art of needle craft at 'Crochet One, Knit Too' in September
Crochet One, Knit Too! is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., the first Saturday of the month in the Glassford Hill Room from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and every Monday in the 3rd Floor Crystal Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
This is an informal group for those who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting, and any other portable needle craft. If someone needs help reading a pattern or figuring out a new stitch, there is always someone who can lend a hand. Besides sharing knowledge and expertise, this group also shares patterns. Friendly and helpful newcomers are always welcome.
This is a free program. No registration is required. For more information, e-mail Rae Haynes at C1K2inPV@gmail.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Fraud investigation leads to large drug bust, including nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills
- School custodian, maintenance man for children's home among 4 indicted for child sex crimes
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: