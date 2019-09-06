Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Youngker — Week 3
Prep Football
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Youngker – Week 3
Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Youngker Roughriders
When: Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Buckeye, Arizona
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.
Coaches: Youngker – Anthony Cluff (0-1, 1st season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (13-10, 4th season)
Records: Youngker (0-1, 0-0 Southwest); Bradshaw Mountain (1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon)
Last Week: Youngker –The Roughriders had a rough time — no pun intended — in their season opener last week. They were blown out 55-7 albeit by a formidable Peoria side from the highly competitive West Valley Section; Bradshaw Mountain – After narrowly dropping their season opener against Estrella Foothills 33-26 on Aug. 23, the Bears rebounded nicely with a 55-21 victory over Shadow Mountain last week.
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 54, Youngker 14 (Aug. 31, 2018 in Prescott Valley)
The Setting: With both its first two games coming at home, Bradshaw Mountain will be on the road for the first time this season. A chance to be over .500 will also be on the line for the Bears. The Roughriders will need to erase last week’s loss away from their memory and will try to at least remain at .500 with a win over the Bears.
Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — Jr. QB Josh Grant, Sr. WO Alex Cabral, Sr. LB Noah Shaver, Soph. RB Elijah Acuna; Youngker – Sr. QB Daniel Armenta, Sr. RB Malakai Dotstry, Sr. WR Nicolas Hancock
Weather Forecast: 102 degrees at kickoff, clear, 9 mph WSW, Sunset at 6:51 p.m.
