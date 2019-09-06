Game Day Glance: Yavapai College vs. Paradise Valley Community College

Yavapai College vs. Paradise Valley Community College

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley

Records: Yavapai College (5-0-0 record) defeated College of Southern Nevada, 5-1, in Henderson Tuesday night; Paradise Valley (1-4-0) won in double overtime at Scottsdale CC, 3-2, Thursday night.

All-Time: Yavapai is 44-1-0 against the Pumas.

Last Meeting: Yavapai 7, Paradise Valley 0 (Oct. 13, 2018, in Prescott).

The setting: The Roughriders are 326-19-5 all-time at home (includes 85-6-3 at Prescott Valley).

Players to watch: Yavapai — Freshman forwards Paul Fulop and Manuel Quiroz; Paradise Valley — Freshman midfielders Raul Roa and Danny Coogan.

Coaches: Yavapai — Mike Pantalione (626-59-30/31st year); Paradise Valley — Christian Devries (6-13-1/2nd year).

Fun Fact: Current MLS (Atlanta) attacker Justin Meram scored four goals in Yavapai College’s 2007 playoff win over the Pumas.

League Alert: The 10-match sprint for the conference title begins Sept. 19 for all conference teams.

Preseason Tidbit: The Roughriders defeated Ottawa University, 6-0; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 2-1; and Arizona Christian University, 4-0, in preseason action.

Milestone Alert: Yavapai College needs 44 goals to reach 3,000 all-time.

Weather Forecast: Sunny, kickoff temperature 85 degrees. Sunset at 6:47 p.m.