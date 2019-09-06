Game Day Glance: Yavapai College vs. Paradise Valley Community College
College Soccer
Yavapai College vs. Paradise Valley Community College
6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7
Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley
Records: Yavapai College (5-0-0 record) defeated College of Southern Nevada, 5-1, in Henderson Tuesday night; Paradise Valley (1-4-0) won in double overtime at Scottsdale CC, 3-2, Thursday night.
All-Time: Yavapai is 44-1-0 against the Pumas.
Last Meeting: Yavapai 7, Paradise Valley 0 (Oct. 13, 2018, in Prescott).
The setting: The Roughriders are 326-19-5 all-time at home (includes 85-6-3 at Prescott Valley).
Players to watch: Yavapai — Freshman forwards Paul Fulop and Manuel Quiroz; Paradise Valley — Freshman midfielders Raul Roa and Danny Coogan.
Coaches: Yavapai — Mike Pantalione (626-59-30/31st year); Paradise Valley — Christian Devries (6-13-1/2nd year).
Fun Fact: Current MLS (Atlanta) attacker Justin Meram scored four goals in Yavapai College’s 2007 playoff win over the Pumas.
League Alert: The 10-match sprint for the conference title begins Sept. 19 for all conference teams.
Preseason Tidbit: The Roughriders defeated Ottawa University, 6-0; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 2-1; and Arizona Christian University, 4-0, in preseason action.
Milestone Alert: Yavapai College needs 44 goals to reach 3,000 all-time.
Weather Forecast: Sunny, kickoff temperature 85 degrees. Sunset at 6:47 p.m.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: