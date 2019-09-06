OFFERS
Editorial: Welcome home soldiers, we thank you

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 9:22 p.m.

Today, the City of Prescott and Yavapai County welcome home the men and women of Arizona National Guard Charlie Company 1/158th Infantry from the theater of war.

These brave soldiers, known as “Bushmasters,” deployed to the Middle East more than a year ago, departing their homes with hugs and kisses from loved ones, gear on their shoulders, boots on their feet and the United States flag on their arms.

Ever wonder why a soldier’s arm patch flag is pointed backward, or facing to the observer’s right? It gives the effect of the flag flying in the breeze as the wearer moves forward.

Always moving forward.

Regardless of terror, and in the face of tyranny, that’s exactly what these men and women did for our great country. Move forward. By doing so, they symbolize what all Americans strive for … freedom.

Today, the city, county and the public will honor these soldiers who returned in May with a “Welcome Home Ceremony” on the Yavapai County Courthouse steps in downtown Prescott starting at 11:30 a.m.

Prior to the event, a formal military procession and military escort is scheduled. Two busloads of troops from Charlie Company from the National Guard Armory in Prescott at 9:40 a.m. will proceed to American Legion Post 6 in Prescott. For a map and full directions of the route, please visit dCourier.com.

Today’s event will certainly provide local residents a chance to say thank you to a soldier for doing their duty. U.S. Army General Norman Schwarzkopf once said, “It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men [and women] who goes into battle.”

So today, shake a hand, give a hug, wave a flag and be sure to applaud these men and women who fought for their country. They deserve it.

Always moving forward.

