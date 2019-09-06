Discovery Stations open at Highlands Center for Natural History Sept. 7
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 2:54 p.m.
Come out to the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays now thru October and learn something new about nature.
Discovery Stations, or educational carts, are set up to provide visitors of all ages with a brief look at nature including the animals, plants and rocks that make the Arizona Highlands so unique. Each program is only five to ten minutes long.
Free to the public. No reservations necessary, just show up!
For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.
