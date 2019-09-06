OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 06
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Discovery Stations open at Highlands Center for Natural History Sept. 7

Discovery Stations will be set up on Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October at Highland's Center for Natural History. (Highland's Center for Natural History)

Discovery Stations will be set up on Saturday's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October at Highland's Center for Natural History. (Highland's Center for Natural History)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 2:54 p.m.

Come out to the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays now thru October and learn something new about nature.

Discovery Stations, or educational carts, are set up to provide visitors of all ages with a brief look at nature including the animals, plants and rocks that make the Arizona Highlands so unique. Each program is only five to ten minutes long.

Free to the public. No reservations necessary, just show up!

For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.

Highlands Center for Natural History

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Discovery Stations open at Highlands Center for Natural History July 20
Discovery Gardens at Highlands Center to open June 3
Highlands Center Discovery Gardens makes nature accessible
Explore the world of insects at Highlands Center for Natural History, Aug. 17

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries