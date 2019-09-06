City kicks off community meetings on water policy changes

Nearly 60 written questions have already been submitted to the City of Prescott about proposed water-policy changes, and even more are expected in the coming weeks.

The written questions from local residents, along with the answers from the city, took center stage Wednesday, when the city conducted its first of four water-related community meetings at the Prescott Public Library.

The meeting was conducted in an open-house format, and the city did not make a formal presentation on the proposed changes. Rather, a number of officials were on hand to answer individual questions from attendees.

Throughout the meeting, the 59 questions that were submitted by local residents, as well as the city’s responses, were scrolling on a screen at the library.

Prescott Water Resources Specialist Leah Hubbard said questions continue to come in from residents, and that the new questions and answers would be added to the online list (http://www.prescott-az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Questions-and-Concerns-Spreadsheet.pdf) as soon as possible.

‘PARADIGM SHIFT’

City Manager Michael Lamar, who was on hand at Wednesday’s meeting, said the bulk of the questions have been related to the proposed changes in sewer hookups and the proposal to provide water outside city limits.

In June, the city unveiled a series of proposed changes to the way it would manage its water portfolio. Throughout the summer, presentations were made to the Prescott City Council about various aspects of the changes.

Questions from the community continued to mount, and in mid-August, the Citizens Water Advocacy Group submitted a seven-page list of concerns about the proposed changes.

Those questions were among the 59 that the city listed at the Wednesday meeting.

Lamar acknowledged on Wednesday that the changes represent a “paradigm shift” in the way the city views and manages its water portfolio.

But he and other city officials have maintained that the changes would more accurately reflect the reality of the community’s water usage, which has been decreasing over the years despite a gradual growth in population.

Lamar cited a number of issues with the city’s existing system of allocating a specified amount of water each year for new development. The system has resulted in new-development proposals lining up early in the year for the available water.

“One of the flaws with the old methodology is — if you brought a project forward in March, there was water, but if you brought a project forward in December, there was no water. Why should a project in March be more important than a project in December?” Lamar said. “There’s not really a good answer for that.”

Because the city’s annual allotment of water has regularly been allocated before the end of the year, he said, “It gives the false impression or narrative that you’re out of water.”

But, Lamar maintains that the city has enough water available to service all existing land masses within the city limits.

Tom Slaback, who served as chairman of the committee for the annexation-related Proposition 400 back in 2005, voiced concerns Wednesday about the impact the city proposal to provide water service outside city limits would have on the provisions of that voter-approved initiative.

“It is absolutely a run around Proposition 400,” Slaback said of that proposed change.

He pointed out that Proposition 400 required that effluent (treated wastewater) from annexed areas go toward permanent recharge of the aquifer. If the city were to begin providing water to projects outside city limits without annexing the land into city limits, Slaback said, that requirement would not apply.

“It will create a bigger overdraft (between the amount of groundwater being pumped and the amount being recharged back in),” Slaback said.

FUTURE MEETINGS

In late August, the city announced that it would conduct four community meetings to further explain the water-policy changes.

Three more meetings will take place on:

• Sept. 9 – noon to 1:30 p.m., Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St.

• Sept. 11 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St.

• Sept. 17 – 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Centennial Center, 1989 Wineglass Drive.

After the community meetings, the proposed changes are tentatively slated to go to the City Council for a public review on Oct. 8, with a possible voting session consideration on Oct. 22.

