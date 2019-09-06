Church News: Week of Sept. 7, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Ki Teizei, Deuteronomy 21:10 to 25:19. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Welcome to the world of HU, an ancient, universal name for God. This sacred word can spiritually uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life. All are welcome. From 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Elsea Room. http://www.eck-arizona.org.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m., Shabbat Shoftim service and discussion on honorable judges or corruption? With fourth haftorah of consolation. With vegetarian lunch. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. If you’re visiting or new to “Everybody’s Hometown,” join us downtown for Bible-based services and spirited SS classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks, 10:30 a.m. God has a plan for us all. What’s yours?

“I am a U.U.” is the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship topic on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Members Anne Geoffrion, Marriner Cardon and Andy Reti will share their religious and ideological backgrounds, reasons and decisions in their journey towards acknowledging, “I am a Unitarian Universalist.” Service musician is Marlee Terry.

Connections adult education classes begin at American Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 8. “Getting to Know the Church Fathers,” led by Elke Speliopoulus, “Unshakeable Hope,” led by JoAnn Brown, and “Daniel (A Man of God),” led by George Morse are accepting registrations. Classes meet Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis asks us: What lights your fire of hope? Let us consider together, what sparks a light in our eyes and what energy can we bring to this world to make it better?

Chino Valley United Methodist Church — all are welcome! Worship services - Contemporary at 9 a.m. and Traditional at 11 a.m. Sunday School - Children and Youth at 9:15 a.m. and Adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments served after services. 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-2969 for information.

Where there is love for the Lord, life pulsates in joy, obedience and commitment to His Word. Love refreshes the heart, revitalizes faith and comforts with peace. Come! Worship with our family. 10 a.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. Fellowship, 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. www.savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley, Sunday School for all ages, infant to 18, begins on Sept. 8. 928-772-8845.

American Lutheran Church will launch its fall programs on Rally Sunday, Sept. 8, with traditional (8 a.m.), contemporary, (9 a.m.) and a new blended (10:30 a.m.) worship services. The celebration will continue with a noon barbecue, fellowship and fun activities for children. All are welcome!

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS) welcomes all ages, infant to 18, to Sunday School and Teen Bible Study, beginning on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. God’s World Building (Room #6), 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley.

928-772-8845.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Rev. Terrence Padgett’s message is “Prosperity of Vision.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

The Monday Contemplative Prayer Group meets 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the St. Anthony Claret Room of Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. We will begin Centering Prayer: A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God on Sept. 9. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Alex at 928-273-9511 for information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., announces its Park Avenue Theater Annual Show Choir for kids ages third grade through 18-years-old, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and run through Tuesday, Dec. 3. Come join the fun!

It’s not too late to register for the fall session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Sept. 11. Robyn Coffman will present the first-hour teaching, “Old Testament: Hidden Lessons from Unlikely Places.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now.

Are you a lifelong Lutheran looking to dig deeper, new to Lutheranism or just curious about the Lutheran church? This study is for you! Conversational and fun, theology basics that won’t make your brain hurt. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 12, Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

American Lutheran Church Prayer Ministry is sponsoring a free movie matinee featuring “I Can Only Imagine,” a film that follows the story of Bart Millard, front man of the Christian band MercyMe, and how he came to write the band’s breakthrough single. Friday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade served.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Mission Outreach this month will raise funds to purchase food for the HUSD Hungry Kids Project. The Interfaith Meal is Friday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. for anyone in the community who is hungry. “Consider the Women” is the 10 a.m. Tuesday Women’s Bible Study led by Pastor Tricia.

Victory Church of Prescott Valley, 2851 Mendecino Drive., Unit D, invites you to hear special guest speaker, Dr. David Huskey, who is an enthusiastic teacher and preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Come hear him Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 am. and 6 p.m. For information, contact Pastors Steven and Linda Boate’, 928-775-3314, www.victoryworshipcdxenteraz.org.

Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Where: Prescott Church of the Nazarene at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith. You’re invited!

“Effective Communication and Dementia: Understanding and communicating with those who suffer from memory loss or dementia.” Ronda Hatfield, LPN, worked with caregivers and their need for support for 15 years. Presentation and discussion on developing these skills Wednesday, Sept. 18 and 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall off Alarcon Street, Prescott. First Congregational Church.

Parenting the Love and Logic Way class is for parents of children birth through the teen years. It is a fast-paced fun-filled six-week course where we laugh our way through learning tips and techniques to raise respectful kids who make good decisions. Call 928-445-1136 today to register. Classes begin Sept. 19. Prescott Nazarene Church.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott presents Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your children, ages birth – fifth grade for pizza, movie and games while you enjoy an evening out. To confirm a spot, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

2019 Get Real Men’s Expo is Sept. 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Think of everything unique about men: their passions, activities, sports, man toys and motivational speakers that talk to what makes a man tick, that is what the expo is all about. 928-713-2428 www.FB.com/Get-Real-Mens-Expo.

The talented children of Park Avenue Theater, a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Dinner Show/Auction on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Appetizers and dinner provided by El Gato Azul. Contact Jennifer Garber at aztrinitychildren@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Rev. Susan Stacey is our September speaker. Originally from England, Susan is a teacher/trainer/founding minister of Fountain of Hope Ministries of America, a ministry who serves the lost/broken victims of sex trafficking in Arizona. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse at Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St., Prescott.

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., at Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, the Dawn of Hope Ministry, Inc. will present a program of gospel music and testimony featuring singer/speaker Stephanie Dawn. The program is a benefit for the Child Impact School for the Blind in India. 928-778-0289.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a raffle item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are nonprofits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.