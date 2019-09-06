OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Band event to raise money for Pearl Harbor trip

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 6, 2019 5:30 p.m.

The Prescott High School Band Boosters are hosting a downtown luau fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 13, to help raise dollars needed to cover costs for the band and orchestra students who will be representing Arizona at the Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremonies in Hawaii on Dec. 7.

For the second time since 2012, the Prescott High School band has been invited to march in the Pearl Harbor Day parade down Waikiki Boulevard, play patriotic music on the dock of the USS Missouri and lay a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial that has recently reopened following a renovation project. The memorial is located just above the downed battleship that is the final resting place to the 1,102 sailors and Marines.

The memorial has a room dedicated to the Arizonans who died during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. A day later, then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described the Sunday attack “a date which will live in infamy.”

For $40, community members can come to the Holiday Courtyard and Ballroom at 154 S. Montezuma St. and enjoy a luau-inspired dinner and drinks from 5 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment to be provided by The Pride of Prescott Band & Color Guard, the Cross-Eyed Possum and Claus & Affect.

The band trip to the island of Oahu is scheduled from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 at a cost of about $2,500 per student. The boosters have already raised about $12,000 to assist with those costs.

All of the proceeds from this event will also be used to help reduce the price.

Tickets are available at www.prescottbandboosters.com. For any other questions, contact trip coordinator Traci Rainey at 928-848-1465.

