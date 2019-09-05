Come welcome home Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion, Sept. 7

Yavapai County and the City of Prescott will welcome home members of Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019.

Events will take place starting with tours of downtown Prescott and then a welcome home ceremony on the courthouse steps starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

It is asked that attendees bring a chair and to please wear patriotic apparel and bring your favorite flag or items recognizing the red, white and blue.

