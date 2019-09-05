Come welcome home Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion, Sept. 7
Yavapai County and the City of Prescott will welcome home members of Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019.
Events will take place starting with tours of downtown Prescott and then a welcome home ceremony on the courthouse steps starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
It is asked that attendees bring a chair and to please wear patriotic apparel and bring your favorite flag or items recognizing the red, white and blue.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Yavapai County welcomes back citizen-soldiers on Sept. 7.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Fraud investigation leads to large drug bust, including nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills
- School custodian, maintenance man for children's home among 4 indicted for child sex crimes
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: