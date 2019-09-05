Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye, Sept. 7

Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye will be held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Philately is the study of stamps and postal history and other related items.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon being named a national park. Marjory Sente is an avid life-long stamp collector and postal historian who has collected and studied the postal history of the Grand Canyon since moving to Arizona in 2004. Sente will highlight the stamps and envelopes honoring the natural wonder that document its rich postal history.

This is a free event. For more information call 928-777-1500 or visit prescottlibrary.info.

