Treat your dog to a 'Spa Day' dog wash, Sept. 7

Treat your dog to a "Spa Day" dog wash at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Volunteers from United Animal Friends (UAF) will be bathing dogs.

No appointment is necessary. Cost for a basic wash is $10. All proceeds benefit UAF programs.

For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.