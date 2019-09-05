Treat your dog to a 'Spa Day' dog wash, Sept. 7
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 3:56 p.m.
Treat your dog to a "Spa Day" dog wash at Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Volunteers from United Animal Friends (UAF) will be bathing dogs.
No appointment is necessary. Cost for a basic wash is $10. All proceeds benefit UAF programs.
For more information, call Whiskers Barkery at 928-776-8700 or visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
