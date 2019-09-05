Tempting treats — on and off sticks — are part of Yavapai County Fair fun

Arguably, a highlight of the Yavapai County Fair is the food.

Notably anything that can be eaten on a stick, picked apart by fingers or popped in the mouth with ease — think corned dogs, candy apples, kettle corn and funnel cakes.

Some might say if you eat food from a county fair booth, the calories don’t count.

Ok. Maybe that’s not completely true. So this fair does offers some healthy foodstuffs — skewered grilled chicken, Kahlua pork and veggies, albeit fried — on and off a stick.

On a tour of the food vendors just after the fair opened Thursday night, there were rows of all kinds of tasty, and some unexpected, treats – all easy to consume as one roams the fairgrounds and sizes up appealing thrill rides and other tempting adventures. Some of the smells might remind elders of their youth, or be so enticing that a youngster is willing to fork over their allowance for the special indulgence.

Serena Curry of Stellar Foods in Prescott Valley hoisted up two of her booth’s gastro delights on sticks: a jumbo size Polish corn dog and a regular corn dog, all beef and fresh dipped — $9 and $7 respectively. Curry was clear these are popular sellers as are some other carnival standards like bags of blue and pink cotton candy and the oversized containers of curly fries. The smell alone was a draw.

A couple young girls showing animals counted out their dollars and change so they could try out the multi-flavored snow cone machine — nothing like flavored ice on a hot day.

Curry and her crew invited visitors to try out the new varieties of funnel cakes this year – one that seemed to be making a few mouths water was the brownie caramel version of the fried dough.

Carnival owner Dan Brown of Brown Amusements sees the food booths appealing to a particular palate, one that craves the sweet and savory they might not incorporate into their regular diet. The bulk of the food offered at the fair tends toward the more fattening variety; breaded and fried stuff are quite popular. Yet one can find such things as carnitas tacos, smoked ribs, a roasted turkey leg, even salads.

Most fair and carnival goers want to eat what they might not get anywhere else or wouldn’t consume anywhere else. Picking out foods one likely eats just once a year is all part of the fun, he said.

“Probably the best staple (on sticks) is the corn dogs,” Brown said.

An early bird visitor from Chino Valley on Thursday afternoon, Lynn Baker, selected a meatball grinder with a large bright yellow plastic container of strawberry lemonade. Flavored lemonades are one of the new additions this year, Brown said.

Despite the heat of the afternoon, Doc Dennis of Arizona Kettle Corn Company in Phoenix was keeping busy popping, preparing and filling bags of the sweet corn that seems to be synonymous with fall fairs.

“When people come to a carnival, they are looking for a treat. They’re not always looking for the healthiest food, but something they can’t get everywhere,” Brown said. “People come to the fair looking for something a little bit out of the ordinary.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.