Thu, Sept. 05
Teens can learn improv, theatre techniques in Epic Role Play Adventure: Honor Amongst Thieves, Sept. 7

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 5:18 p.m.

Teens can be part of an epic fantasy world and try their luck as an infamous thief in the Epic Role Play Adventure: Honor Amongst Thieves at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 7.

Learn improv and theater techniques, how to create battle scenes, fight with foam weapons and develop a character. All of this will prepare for the live action role playing game that will be played that evening.

This event is being hosted by the Launch Pad Teen Center. It is free and open to middle school and high school teens and registration is required.

To register a teen for the event or to register as an adult volunteer, visit pvlib.net/teens.

For more information, call 928-759-3038 or email jhowick@pvaz.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

