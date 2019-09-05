Teens can learn improv, theatre techniques in Epic Role Play Adventure: Honor Amongst Thieves, Sept. 7
Teens can be part of an epic fantasy world and try their luck as an infamous thief in the Epic Role Play Adventure: Honor Amongst Thieves at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 7.
Learn improv and theater techniques, how to create battle scenes, fight with foam weapons and develop a character. All of this will prepare for the live action role playing game that will be played that evening.
This event is being hosted by the Launch Pad Teen Center. It is free and open to middle school and high school teens and registration is required.
To register a teen for the event or to register as an adult volunteer, visit pvlib.net/teens.
For more information, call 928-759-3038 or email jhowick@pvaz.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Fraud investigation leads to large drug bust, including nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills
- School custodian, maintenance man for children's home among 4 indicted for child sex crimes
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: