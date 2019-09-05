OFFERS
Sept. 05
Take a hike, get a medallion, enter to win a $200 gift card

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 12:47 p.m.

Hike at least 8 of 12 area trails by Sunday, Dec. 8 to be eligible to purchase a specially designed medallion ($5) that can be mounted to any hiking stick. Return your completed form to the Highlands Center by December 8 to be entered in a drawing for a $200 gift card from the Hike Shack.

This collaboration between Yavapai Trails Association and the Highlands Center is a community wide event that takes place each fall and can be completed at participant’s own pace. The collector’s medallion is available for purchase when completed brochures are returned to the Highlands Center.

Medallions are newly designed each year to reflect some special aspect of Arizona’s natural history and have become collector’s items.

For more information and to download maps and Hiking Spree brochure, visit highlandscenter.org/hiking-spree.

