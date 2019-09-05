Sedona Red Rockin’ Blues Festival is Sept. 6

On Friday, Sept. 6, Sedona is turning Blue once again for the “Sedona Red Rockin’ Blues Festival” at the Mary Fisher Theater, 2030 W. Highway 89A, at 7 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance (NAZBA) and features some of the best Blues artists in Arizona.

What better place to have a music festival, but SEDONA! The intimate Friday night concert features two premier blues solo artists: Leon J. and Chuck Hall.

LEON J — 7 to 8 p.m.

Starting the show is Leon J, who was inducted into The National Heritage Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame in 2011, as Ambassador and performing artist. Leon has been acknowledged for his “Edutaining” shows keeping this unique art of Acoustic based Roots Blues/folk music inherited from the West African influence alive and well.

Traversing thru Muddy Waters, Leon’s notable style influence flows from the Delta. Acknowledged as a Music Historian and exceptional presenter,

Leon has a passion for rhythmic interpretation and the stories behind it, in all of his music. His captivating live performances highlight his vocal and musical talent which has garnered a reputation for uncommonly entertaining audiences with his story telling and musical styles true to the original formats of the early Juke Joint’s on the plantations when featured artists would bring a variety of influence and style to each show.

Leon’s main focus is foot tapping, hand clapping ‘Simply Good Music’ based in Acoustic Delta Blues, Rhythm & Blues, Country, Country Blues and Americana Roots Music, exhibiting an exceptional talent over a true variety of genre, uncommon in most artists today. Leon J has performed at the MIM (Music Instrument Museum) in Phoenix, the Phoenix Theater and the Telluride Blues Festival, where he was an honored winner in the Acoustic Showdown in 2009, and also the San Diego Acoustic Showcase winner.

CHUCK HALL — 8:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Chuck Hall was born in Louisiana and raised on the Texas side listening to the likes of Lightnin’ Hopkins, Muddy Waters, Freddie King and Albert King, as well as many others. Since moving to the Valley in 1984, he has become a well-known and respected musician.

As a 35+ year veteran in the music business Chuck has played with some of the best, opening shows for Albert Collins, B.B. King, Johnny Winter, Albert King, Willie Dixon, Robert Cray, Gregg Allman, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and many others. He recently opened for Charlie Musselwhite and Robert Cray again!

Chuck Hall has been a mainstay in the Phoenix music scene for over 30 years and after a two-year stint with Texas Red and the Heartbreakers, he formed Chuck Hall and the Brick Wall, which would firmly establish him as a musician, songwriter and showman. He has written more than 100 songs, and more than half of his playlist is original material. Chuck’s unique talent and uncompromising dedication to his craft have earned him accolades among fans and critics. He won “Best Blues Guitarist” in Arizona two years in a row, and his song “Young Boy” was selected Best Song by Soundboard magazine.

He also was inducted into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame in 2000. His most recent offerings include a two-disc compilation CD and the ‘Live in Sweden’ disc.

Founded in 2014, the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance’s mission is “to promote, teach and advance blues music through networking with fans, musicians, entertainment venues, promoters, other music and civic organizations and the community-at-large throughout the Sedona/Verde Valley, Prescott, and Flagstaff areas.”

Each year in October, NAZBA hosts the local IBC (International Blues Competition) in Clarkdale, Ariz., where the band and solo/duo competition winners go on to compete in Memphis’s IBC, the premier Blues Foundation event. For the last 36 years, winners of the local band and solo/duo local competitions from 125 U.S Blues Foundation affiliates and 20 countries descend upon Memphis to compete for the coveted IBC title.

“Sedona Red Rockin’ Blues Festival” tickets are $20 and are available at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or 928-282-1177.