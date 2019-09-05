OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Rare, two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey forest

This August 2019 photo provided by Herpetological Associates, Inc. shows a newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake which was found in New Jersey's Pine Barren. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other. (Herpetological Associates, Inc. via AP)

This August 2019 photo provided by Herpetological Associates, Inc. shows a newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake which was found in New Jersey's Pine Barren. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other. (Herpetological Associates, Inc. via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — It looks like something from a science fiction movie.

A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.

Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.

Zappalorti tells NJ Advance Media it’s the only two-headed timber rattlesnake ever found in New Jersey. He says it likely wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild because its heads could get snagged on something.

