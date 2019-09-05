OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 05
PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
Public invited to meet, talk with candidates at open house Sept. 12

The Town of Prescott Valley has narrowed their search for a new chief of police down to four finalists. (L to R) Joseph Dares from California, Kathleen Elliott from Arizona, Greg Volker from Missouri, and Steven Roser from Arizona. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:23 a.m.

After a nationwide search, Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski has announced four finalists for the position of Prescott Valley Police Chief. The top choice will fill the position opened when five-year Chief Bryan Jarrell retired earlier this summer.

After developing an extensive candidate profile, executive search firm Peckham and McKenney completed the recruitment process and presented its top candidates to the town, from which the final four were chosen. The firm received a total of 53 applications. Arizona applicants made up nearly 21 percent of the pool, with 79 percent from 23 other states.

The top four candidates will undergo final interviews during a two-day process in Prescott Valley on Sept. 12 and 13. The public is invited to meet and talk with the candidates at an open house on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. Each candidate will give an introduction starting at 4 p.m. and then participate in the informal meet and greet.

FINAL CANDIDATES

Joseph Deras is currently a captain for the Gilroy Police Department in California. (Courtesy)

Joseph Deras, Captain, Gilroy Police Department, Gilroy, California

Deras started his California law enforcement career as a patrol officer and through 27 years of service achieved his current role as Captain.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, and will complete his Master’s Degree in Public Safety Leadership in May 2020. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Deras said he places priority on the need to interact with staff at all levels, and connect with officers and the community.

Kathleen Elliott is a former assistant chief of police for the Mesa Police Department. (Courtesy)

Kathleen Elliott, former Assistant Chief of Police, Mesa, Arizona

Elliott is a 25-year law enforcement professional who retired in 2013 as Assistant Chief after 20 years with the Mesa Police Department.

She then served for five years as the Chief of Police at Gila River Police Department, where she was tasked with bringing the department up to date on modern practices with the understanding it would not be a long-term assignment.

In 2016, she was a semi-finalist in the search for a new Phoenix Police Chief. Elliott said if chosen as Prescott Valley’s Police Chief, she would be present and engaged with all levels of the department in an inclusive, collaborative, and realistic style.

Steven Roser is currently a shift commander for the City of Phoenix Police Department. (Courtesy)

Steven Roser, Shift Commander, City of Phoenix Police Department

Roser has served as Shift Commander for the Phoenix Police Department from 2009 to the present. He was a Law Enforcement Specialist in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-1990.

He joined the City of Phoenix PD as a patrol officer in 1990, and worked his way through the ranks to his current position.

He holds a Master’s Degree in administration from Northern Arizona University, a Bachelor of Science in business management from Grand Canyon University, and graduated the FBI National Academy.

Roser said it is important for a leader to be engaged with staff, in tune with the community, and willing to work in partnership with surrounding agencies.

Greg Volker is a major with the Missouri Police Department in Kansas City, Missouri. (Courtesy)

Greg Volker, Major, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

Volker has served with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department since 1992. In the past seven years he was assigned as Information Services Division commander and Law Enforcement Resource Center Division commander. In his current post he manages 148 sworn law enforcement personnel and 15 civilian employees.

Volker said he is a strong advocate of community policing, pr¬ogressive ideas and continued development.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

