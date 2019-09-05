OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 05
Weather  86.0
Prescott Valley Patriot Week begins Sept. 6 with Healing Fields

Every flag tells a story at the Annual Northern Arizona Healing Field display where thousands of U.S. flags are in a beautiful formation at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. This event will run from Friday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Every flag tells a story at the Annual Northern Arizona Healing Field display where thousands of U.S. flags are in a beautiful formation at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. This event will run from Friday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 12:30 p.m.

The Healing Fields will be on display around the clock at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from Friday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 13.

The Patriot Run, a 10K, 5K and Fun Run, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. Proceeds will help pay the travel expenses for Central Arizona Honor Guard members to pay respects to their fallen brethren. The events begin at 7 a.m. For more information, visit raceentry.com.

After the Blessing of the Fields at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the town presents the first of two free patriotic concerts. On Saturday at 6 p.m. it will be a Patriotic Youth Concert, featuring Humboldt Unified School District students, at the Civic Center.

A second concert will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, also at 6 p.m., featuring the High Desert Brass Band.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Program will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center’s Theater on the Green.

The ceremony, with a backdrop of the Healing Field’s 3,000 American flags, will include Police and Central Arizona Honor Guards, bagpipers, and Keynote Speaker Patty Mack, a retired captain of the New York State Court Officer’s Academy and a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.

For more information about Prescott Valley Patriot Week, email pvpatriotweek@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/PVPatriotWeek.

