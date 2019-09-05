Photo: Lori Moss Hunt tapped for vacant Prescott Valley council seat
Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta congratulates Lori Moss Hunt on her selection to fill the vacant council seat through December 2020 following an interview process and vote at the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, town council study session. Two other applicants were interviewed - Brenda Dickinson and Mary Williams.
For more on this story, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.
Most Read
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Fraud investigation leads to large drug bust, including nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills
- School custodian, maintenance man for children's home among 4 indicted for child sex crimes
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: