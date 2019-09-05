OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Photo: Lori Moss Hunt tapped for vacant Prescott Valley council seat

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta congratulates Lori Moss Hunt on her selection to fill the vacant council seat through December 2020 following an interview process and vote at the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, town council study session. Two other applicants were interviewed - Brenda Dickinson and Mary Williams. For more on this story, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta congratulates Lori Moss Hunt on her selection to fill the vacant council seat through December 2020 following an interview process and vote at the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, town council study session. Two other applicants were interviewed - Brenda Dickinson and Mary Williams. For more on this story, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com. (Sue Tone/Courier)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 9:43 p.m.

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta congratulates Lori Moss Hunt on her selection to fill the vacant council seat through December 2020 following an interview process and vote at the Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, town council study session. Two other applicants were interviewed - Brenda Dickinson and Mary Williams.

For more on this story, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.

