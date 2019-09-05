Obituary: Dana Chris Shackelford

Dana Chris Shackelford, born in San Bernardino, California, on Aug. 22, 1942, passed away in Cordes Lakes, Arizona, on Aug. 31, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Tom: sister, Lee Ward; son, Jon; daughter-in-law, Shannon and grandson, Cory.

She loved her Friends of the Library Cordes Lakes, American Legion and

horses.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Information provided by survivors.