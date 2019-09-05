Local Sports in Brief: AHMGC wins 7th annual McCarley Cup golf tourney on Labor Day

The 7th Annual McCarley Cup golf tournament was held on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) on the North Course at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The Cup is named after Mack McCarley the long time teaching golf pro at Antelope Hills GC. This tournament featured the two clubs with members from the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club versus the Mile High Men’s Golf Club. The format was match play, involving 84 players drawn into two-man teams, in which six holes were best ball, six holes were alternate shot and six holes were scramble. The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club prevailed in this year’s competition 32 1/2 to 30 1/2 retaining the cup after winning last year’s completion. Pictured is Mack McCarley (center) with Captain Bill Huth & President Ron Weiss of AHMGC (right) and Captain Bob Bailie & President Bruce Martinez of MHMGC (left).

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop set for Sept. 6-8 in Prescott

The 48th annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8. Interested in learning about firearms? Take aim at rifle marksmanship, learn proper way to mount and fire a shotgun. Handguns? A class is available on the range to learn how to shoot and basic maintenance of the weapon. Interested in fishing? The warm-water fishing class on a private pond stocked with largemouth bass and channel catfish is available. The basics of casting are taught, among other things. Other classes include horsemanship, rappelling, wilderness medicine, map and compass, birding and hiking. There are more than 30 classes to choose from. The Arizona Wildlife Federation and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are heavily involved in the event. Class materials, food and lodging are included in the $275 fee. For more information, visit online at azwildlife.org/bow or call 480-201-7456.

Cougar Football Booster Club to host golf tournament on Sept. 14

The Cougar Football Booster Club will be holding a golf tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course on Sept. 14 to help raise funds for the Chino Valley football program. The event will feature a full round of 18 (four-person scramble), a cart, lunch, contests, drinks on the course, silent auction, prizes and 50-50 drawing. Registration begins at 7 a.m. that day and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prices will be $80 per individual and $320 for four players. All proceeds from the tournament plus donations will go toward the football program. For more info, contact Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tourney and Barbecue to be held on Oct. 5

The United States Polo Association will be hosting the 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Van Dickson Ranch (13125 Van Dickson Rd., Skull Valley). Play will begin at 1 p.m. while dinner will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will be smoked tri-tip prepared by C. Paul Harris. Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs, hats and drinks but dogs will not be allowed. Proceeds will go to the Skull Valley Polo Club and the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 7906. The tournament and dinner will be $45 per person and all checks are to be mailed to the Skull Valley Polo Club (P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, Ariz., 86338) by Oct. 1. For more information, contact 928-442-3658 or carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.

—Courier Sports