OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 05
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Protecting all citizens

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 8:32 p.m.

Protecting all citizens

Editor:

The USA is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy, protecting for all citizens certain inalienable rights. In a democracy, leaders are not constrained by such Constitutional protection, which is one reason why our Founding Fathers did not create a democracy. 

The Electoral College was established to prevent one party from having too much power — tyranny — and protects the voice of all Americans, not just those in heavily populated areas.

When a society destroys its moral foundation, it suffers the consequences. Children are not property. Adults do not own them. When a state declares the murder of babies a right, the moral center is surrendered. Yeats reminds us that when the falcon cannot hear the falconer, things fall apart and then the center cannot hold. When government declares that life is not important, the message is that destruction of life is acceptable. People rail against capital punishment, but the slaughter of babies?  Hardly a word and as Yeats declares, then the ceremony of innocence is drowned.

No law has ever stopped criminals from committing heinous acts. Evil is done because people will it. Good is done because people will it. God has nothing to do with it. If that were not true, we would all be puppets of a divine power. We are not.

Gun laws are ubiquitous; yet gun crimes continue. However, the drums for gun control beat constantly yet we know gun control does not prevent killings.

Unarmed citizens are dead citizens. We all know what happens when only those in power have weapons. More laws destroy our freedom but will not prevent the slaughter of innocents.

Anne Marie Erskine

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries