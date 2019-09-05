Letter: Bike lanes
Bike lanes
Editor:
I am a frequent driver on Willow Creek Road, a curving road which some drivers evidently drive with little confidence that they can successfully negotiate the route within the confines of the established lanes. I see many drivers in the right lane going northbound on Willow Creek who provide themselves a bit of a cushion from the left-side northbound drivers by using the bike lane as ‘bonus’ space. I have seen drivers with their right-side tires fully in the bike lane as their car curves northbound, although those road curves make it impossible to see if the bike lane ahead is clear.
Suppose you were the driver using the bike lane; suppose the bike lane ahead - the one that you could not see — were not clear. It is not difficult to ’suppose’ how horrific the outcome would be, particularly for the innocent bicyclist.
I respectfully ask drivers on Willow Creek to stay within the established speed limits and in their established lanes.
I respectfully ask the police to look for drivers abusing the bike lane and try to stop them; this is a potential problem too dangerous to ignore.
I respectfully warn bicyclists of the danger and suggest they provide whatever protections they can while using this lane — strictly single file, helmets, lights and bright colored clothing.
This letter will probably do no good but, having seen so many violations of the bike lane, and in great fear of what could happen, I had to try.
Maureen L. McGovern
Prescott
